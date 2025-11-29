Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD Shares Sold by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 19.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,146 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HOOD. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 120.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in Robinhood Markets by 52.2% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the second quarter valued at $36,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Robinhood Markets

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.98, for a total value of $1,129,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 530,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,986,618.02. This represents a 1.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 418,338 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.56, for a total transaction of $48,761,477.28. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 3,970,272 shares of company stock worth $505,742,993 in the last quarter. 14.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Robinhood Markets Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock opened at $128.55 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.66 and a 52 week high of $153.86. The stock has a market cap of $115.59 billion, a PE ratio of 53.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 2.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.06.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 52.19% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HOOD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citizens Jmp upped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $110.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Dbs Bank raised shares of Robinhood Markets to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.95.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

