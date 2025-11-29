XTX Topco Ltd Makes New $1.37 Million Investment in Astec Industries, Inc. $ASTE

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Astec Industries by 157.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 58,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 36,023 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 49.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 539,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,510,000 after acquiring an additional 178,545 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Astec Industries by 8.6% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 216,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,008,000 after acquiring an additional 17,056 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Astec Industries by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Astec Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $610,000. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTE opened at $44.27 on Friday. Astec Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.65 and a twelve month high of $50.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.00 and its 200-day moving average is $43.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.42.

Astec Industries ( NASDAQ:ASTE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Astec Industries had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $350.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.00 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

In other news, insider Barend Snyman sold 2,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total value of $117,955.56. Following the transaction, the insider owned 15,559 shares in the company, valued at $734,695.98. This trade represents a 13.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Astec Industries to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Astec Industries in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

