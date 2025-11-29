XTX Topco Ltd Invests $1.53 Million in Amentum Holdings, Inc. $AMTM

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 64,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMTM. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Amentum by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 150,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 12,254 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its position in shares of Amentum by 6.1% during the second quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 11,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Amentum in the second quarter worth $369,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Amentum by 3.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 404,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,554,000 after acquiring an additional 13,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Amentum by 12.3% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

AMTM opened at $28.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.58. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $31.87. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.23.

Amentum ( NYSE:AMTM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Amentum had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 0.46%.The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Amentum has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

AMTM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Amentum from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Amentum from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Amentum from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Amentum in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Amentum from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amentum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

