Devon Energy Corporation $DVN Holdings Cut by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,002 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 9,842 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,029,987 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $188,131,000 after buying an additional 2,252,918 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,780,738 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,096,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098,568 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $69,975,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,558,362 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $132,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $63,561,000. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on DVN. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $42.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Argus upgraded Devon Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Siebert Williams Shank reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.89.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DVN opened at $37.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Devon Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $25.89 and a 12-month high of $38.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.68.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $0.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 16.57%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.59%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

