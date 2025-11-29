Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $13.64 Million Stock Holdings in Sony Corporation $SONY

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 523,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,035 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Sony were worth $13,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sony by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 585,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,240,000 after buying an additional 87,649 shares in the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Sony by 18.7% in the first quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 97,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 15,336 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. grew its position in shares of Sony by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 473,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,450,000 after buying an additional 11,220 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Sony by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 481,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,222,000 after acquiring an additional 112,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Sony by 124.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,060,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,849 shares during the period. 14.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sony Stock Performance

Shares of SONY stock opened at $29.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.18. Sony Corporation has a one year low of $19.85 and a one year high of $30.34. The stock has a market cap of $176.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on SONY. Wolfe Research raised shares of Sony from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Sony to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Nomura raised shares of Sony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Zacks Research raised shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Nomura Securities upgraded Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sony presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Sony Company Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

