XTX Topco Ltd Lowers Holdings in Five Below, Inc. $FIVE

XTX Topco Ltd reduced its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 40.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,688 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,424,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $406,430,000 after purchasing an additional 376,932 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Five Below by 31.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,540,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $202,083,000 after purchasing an additional 365,426 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in Five Below by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,109,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,147,000 after buying an additional 39,375 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Five Below by 433.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 770,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,668,000 after buying an additional 626,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 744,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $97,694,000 after buying an additional 33,952 shares during the period.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FIVE. Truist Financial raised their target price on Five Below from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Five Below from $143.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Loop Capital upgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Five Below has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.06.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $166.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.80. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.38 and a fifty-two week high of $168.98. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.21.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. Five Below had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

