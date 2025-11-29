XTX Topco Ltd Makes New Investment in ArcBest Corporation $ARCB

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 17,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARCB. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in ArcBest by 433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in ArcBest by 338.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in ArcBest during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 11.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 19.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Get ArcBest alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARCB has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of ArcBest from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stephens cut ArcBest from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded ArcBest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ArcBest has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.67.

ArcBest Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $64.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.62. ArcBest Corporation has a 52 week low of $55.19 and a 52 week high of $115.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.67.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ArcBest Corporation will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 11.40%.

ArcBest Profile

(Free Report)

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.