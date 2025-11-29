XTX Topco Ltd Buys 4,613 Shares of Qualys, Inc. $QLYS

XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,671 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,613 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QLYS. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Qualys by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 688,776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,394,000 after buying an additional 338,702 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 643,238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,003,000 after purchasing an additional 308,635 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,291,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 8.4% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,137,864 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $162,567,000 after purchasing an additional 88,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Qualys by 100.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 136,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,535,000 after buying an additional 68,632 shares during the period. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys Price Performance

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $141.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.09. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.61 and a 1 year high of $159.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $169.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.30 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 29.04%.The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. Qualys has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.930-7.000 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.730-1.800 EPS. Research analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on QLYS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Qualys from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on QLYS

Insider Transactions at Qualys

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total transaction of $341,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 256,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,814,272. This trade represents a 0.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.17, for a total transaction of $101,656.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 92,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,995,242.88. This represents a 0.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 21,896 shares of company stock worth $2,900,790 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Qualys

(Free Report)

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.