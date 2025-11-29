Vinva Investment Management Ltd Has $2.65 Million Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 116.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,834 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its stake in Republic Services by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 3.8% during the second quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE:RSG opened at $217.06 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.43 and a 1 year high of $258.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $217.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.89. The stock has a market cap of $67.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.11, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.12. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 12.97%.The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Republic Services’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 37.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RSG shares. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer set a $256.00 target price on shares of Republic Services in a report on Friday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Republic Services from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.45.

Get Our Latest Report on Republic Services

Republic Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.