RLI Corp. $RLI Shares Sold by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd trimmed its stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 45.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,297 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in RLI were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RLI. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in RLI by 7,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new position in RLI in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of RLI by 3,645.5% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of RLI by 100.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLI during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get RLI alerts:

RLI Price Performance

NYSE RLI opened at $61.66 on Friday. RLI Corp. has a 12 month low of $57.75 and a 12 month high of $88.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

RLI Dividend Announcement

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.21. RLI had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 19.02%.The firm had revenue of $509.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. RLI’s payout ratio is presently 16.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on RLI shares. Truist Financial set a $62.00 target price on RLI and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of RLI in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RLI has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RLI

About RLI

(Free Report)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.