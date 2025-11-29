XTX Topco Ltd Purchases 94,210 Shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $EYPT

XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT – Free Report) by 215.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 137,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,210 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 6,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,604,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,301,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,474,000 after acquiring an additional 151,262 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,085,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,144,000 after purchasing an additional 378,135 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,834,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,782,000 after acquiring an additional 31,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc raised its position in shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 346.9% in the second quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 1,031,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after purchasing an additional 800,456 shares during the period. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho set a $28.00 target price on Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 7th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of EYPT stock opened at $14.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.97. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.91 and a 12-month high of $14.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.85.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 million. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 63.80% and a negative net margin of 337.93%. As a group, research analysts expect that Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with serious retinal diseases. The company's pipeline leverages its proprietary bioerodible Durasert E technology for sustained intraocular drug delivery.

