Vinva Investment Management Ltd Lowers Stock Position in CME Group Inc. $CME

Vinva Investment Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,955 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in CME Group by 206.9% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 89 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 84.3% during the second quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in CME Group by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in CME Group by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CME has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on CME Group from $313.00 to $304.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CME Group from $312.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $308.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, October 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.71.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other news, Director William R. Shepard bought 262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $265.19 per share, with a total value of $69,479.78. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 258,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,540,742.21. This trade represents a 0.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 379 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.83, for a total value of $98,475.57. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,463.64. This trade represents a 3.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,147 shares of company stock worth $562,079. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $281.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $224.62 and a one year high of $290.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $270.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.71.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 58.84% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. Analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

