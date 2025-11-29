XTX Topco Ltd Makes New Investment in StoneX Group Inc. $SNEX

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of StoneX Group by 1,272.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in StoneX Group in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in StoneX Group by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

SNEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered StoneX Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of StoneX Group from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, StoneX Group has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

In related news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $102,600.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 114,769 shares in the company, valued at $10,466,932.80. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SNEX stock opened at $90.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.09 and its 200 day moving average is $92.74. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.58 and a 52 week high of $106.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.08.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.01). StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

