XTX Topco Ltd Sells 7,594 Shares of First American Financial Corporation $FAF

XTX Topco Ltd cut its holdings in shares of First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,594 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of First American Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in First American Financial by 121.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in First American Financial by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FAF. Barclays upped their price target on First American Financial from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “cautious” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on First American Financial from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Friday, November 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded First American Financial from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

First American Financial stock opened at $65.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.24. First American Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $53.09 and a 52 week high of $70.92.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 6.80%.First American Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that First American Financial Corporation will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.31%.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

