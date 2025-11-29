XTX Topco Ltd Takes $1.42 Million Position in Atkore Inc. $ATKR

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atkore in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Atkore during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Atkore during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atkore in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Atkore by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter.

Get Atkore alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 1,000 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $64,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 29,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,514.25. This trade represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Atkore from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Atkore from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Atkore from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Atkore in a report on Friday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATKR

Atkore Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ATKR opened at $66.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 2.12. Atkore Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.92 and a 52 week high of $95.72.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.61). Atkore had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 3.89%.The business had revenue of $752.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Atkore Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atkore Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -253.85%.

Atkore Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.