ConocoPhillips $COP Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,625,591 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 282,252 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $145,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Navalign LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 9,918 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.3% during the second quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 8,329 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 22,193 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 2,572 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on COP. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 6th. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Melius Research assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.16.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

NYSE:COP opened at $88.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.81. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $79.88 and a 12 month high of $108.74. The firm has a market cap of $109.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The energy producer reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $15.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.51 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 15.26%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William H. Mcraven bought 5,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $86.68 per share, for a total transaction of $499,970.24. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,970.24. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

