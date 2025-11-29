Meridian Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 824,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,990 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 11.9% of Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $81,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 163,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares during the last quarter. Rinkey Investments increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,778,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,037,000 after purchasing an additional 55,700 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6,265.9% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 132,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,135,000 after purchasing an additional 130,331 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 120,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,987,000 after buying an additional 15,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $100.82 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $95.74 and a 12-month high of $101.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.47 and a 200 day moving average of $99.27.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

