Pursue Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. $UPST

Pursue Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Upstart by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Upstart in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,777,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,970,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Upstart by 4.7% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 214,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,934,000 after acquiring an additional 9,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Upstart in the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. 63.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Upstart from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their target price on Upstart from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Upstart from $82.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Upstart from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $99,593.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 21,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,016.01. The trade was a 6.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Paul Gu acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.23 per share, for a total transaction of $3,923,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief technology officer owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,138,400. The trade was a -500.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,813 shares of company stock valued at $3,740,767. Company insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Stock Performance

Upstart stock opened at $45.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.08 and a beta of 2.26. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.40 and a fifty-two week high of $96.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.82.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.10. Upstart had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $258.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. Upstart has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

See Also

