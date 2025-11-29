Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. $ONTO

Swiss National Bank lessened its position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $9,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 3,690.9% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 148.5% in the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Onto Innovation by 27.2% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Onto Innovation by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ONTO opened at $139.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.53, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.54. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.88 and a 12 month high of $228.42.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $218.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Onto Innovation has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.330 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ONTO. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Onto Innovation from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.25.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

