Meridian Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 210,235.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,487,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $986,346,000 after buying an additional 1,486,367 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at about $773,405,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth about $454,530,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,125,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,322,550,000 after buying an additional 359,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 210.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 88,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,911,000 after buying an additional 59,877 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $752.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $757.53 and a 200-day moving average of $698.66. The firm has a market cap of $111.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.25. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $451.00 and a twelve month high of $806.99.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

