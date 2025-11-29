Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel Has $4.34 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,131.2% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,621,000 after purchasing an additional 63,481 shares during the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $5,594,000. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 220,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,906,000 after acquiring an additional 27,438 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5%

VUG stock opened at $490.84 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $316.14 and a twelve month high of $505.38. The company has a market cap of $199.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $484.48 and its 200-day moving average is $456.77.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

