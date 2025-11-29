Pursue Wealth Partners LLC Has $4.03 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Pursue Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 2.3% of Pursue Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Aspire Growth Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 47.6% in the second quarter. Aspire Growth Partners LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 79.3% during the second quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 128,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,400,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,521,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,348,000 after purchasing an additional 74,175 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $222.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $169.32 and a 12 month high of $222.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $216.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.53.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

