Scotia Capital Inc. Increases Position in General Motors Company $GM

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 269,006 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 13,083 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $13,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GM. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 22.5% in the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 2,898 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in General Motors by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 109,382 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,383,000 after purchasing an additional 17,920 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $440,000. Inceptionr LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 30,483 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 11,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 18.9% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 34,758 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after buying an additional 5,524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GM has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Motors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on General Motors from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho set a $76.00 price target on General Motors in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.27.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 753,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $45,185,514.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 433,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,989,943.65. This represents a 63.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 260,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $17,316,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 98,006 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,498.70. This trade represents a 72.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,288,534 shares of company stock worth $79,253,568. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Motors Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $73.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.41. General Motors Company has a 12 month low of $41.60 and a 12 month high of $73.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.10.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.60 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 1.62%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. General Motors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.750-10.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Motors Company will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 12.07%.

About General Motors

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.