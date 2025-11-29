Kenvue Inc. $KVUE Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,805,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,119 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $37,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Kenvue by 0.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,072,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,698,000 after acquiring an additional 8,052 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Kenvue by 309.0% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 41,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 31,644 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc boosted its position in Kenvue by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 37,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Kenvue in the 1st quarter valued at $442,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Kenvue by 3.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,908,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,758,000 after purchasing an additional 65,501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KVUE. Citigroup decreased their target price on Kenvue from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Kenvue from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Evercore ISI set a $18.00 target price on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.23.

Kenvue Stock Performance

Shares of KVUE opened at $17.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.59. Kenvue Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $25.17.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Kenvue has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.050 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were paid a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 12th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is 110.67%.

About Kenvue

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.