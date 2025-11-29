Scotia Capital Inc. Decreases Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $8,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,929,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 151,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 124,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 6.5% in the second quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 20.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 3,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $864.58, for a total transaction of $3,032,082.06. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,616.40. The trade was a 57.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rachid Bendali sold 1,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.99, for a total transaction of $1,225,746.63. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 2,714 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,014.86. This represents a 34.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on PH shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $977.00 target price (up previously from $910.00) on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, November 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $825.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $860.71.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of PH opened at $861.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $783.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $736.30. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a twelve month low of $488.45 and a twelve month high of $869.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.67 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.37.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $7.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.62 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 17.79%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.20 EPS. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 29.600-30.400 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.65%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

