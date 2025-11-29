State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $63.23 Million Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 445,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,645 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $63,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 11.1% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 106.1% during the second quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 11,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 5,772 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Fortress Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fortress Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Whale Capital LLP boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP now owns 681,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,689,000 after purchasing an additional 58,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets set a $136.00 price target on shares of Apollo Global Management and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.85.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

NYSE:APO opened at $131.45 on Friday. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.58 and a twelve month high of $189.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.63.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 29.82%.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In related news, insider Leon D. Black sold 915,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $122,637,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,526,000 shares in the company, valued at $606,619,780. This represents a 16.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Further Reading

