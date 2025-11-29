Financial Analysis: Youxin Technology (NASDAQ:YAAS) versus Xperi (NYSE:XPER)

Youxin Technology (NASDAQ:YAAS – Get Free Report) and Xperi (NYSE:XPER – Get Free Report) are both small-cap services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Youxin Technology and Xperi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Youxin Technology N/A N/A N/A Xperi 1.53% -0.22% -0.14%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.3% of Xperi shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Xperi shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Youxin Technology $520,000.00 6.36 -$1.28 million N/A N/A Xperi $493.69 million 0.54 -$14.01 million $0.16 36.19

This table compares Youxin Technology and Xperi”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Youxin Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Xperi.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Youxin Technology and Xperi, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Youxin Technology 1 0 0 0 1.00 Xperi 1 0 0 1 2.50

Summary

Xperi beats Youxin Technology on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Youxin Technology

Youxin Technogy Ltd. operates as an investment holding company. It is a software as a service and platform as a service provider. The firm develops, uses and controls business applications without the need to purchase complex information technology infrastructure. The company was founded by Sun Jin Hou and Lin Shao Zhang on October 21, 2022 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

About Xperi

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Product, and Intellectual Property Licensing. The company invents, develops, and delivers various technologies. It licenses audio, digital radio, imaging, edge-based machine learning, and multi-channel video user experience solutions to consumer electronics customers, automotive manufacturers, or supply chain partners. The company also provides licensing to multichannel video programming distributors, OTT video service providers, consumer electronics manufacturers, social media, and other new media companies in media industry; and memory, sensors, RF component, and foundry companies in semiconductor industry. It provides its technologies under the DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive brands. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

