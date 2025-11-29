Spectral Price Hits $0.19 on Exchanges (SPEC)

Spectral (SPEC) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 29th. Over the last week, Spectral has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Spectral token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000206 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Spectral has a total market capitalization of $1.93 million and approximately $2.63 million worth of Spectral was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Spectral alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $90,459.71 or 0.99835008 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Spectral Profile

Spectral’s launch date was May 7th, 2024. Spectral’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,339,134 tokens. Spectral’s official Twitter account is @spectral_labs. The official website for Spectral is www.spectrallabs.xyz.

Buying and Selling Spectral

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectral (SPEC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Spectral has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 14,104,697 in circulation. The last known price of Spectral is 0.18935399 USD and is up 0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 65 active market(s) with $2,964,224.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.spectrallabs.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectral directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectral should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectral using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spectral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectral and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.