Reviewing Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) and Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO)

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Free Report) and Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Crexendo and Zillow Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crexendo 0 1 5 0 2.83 Zillow Group 1 8 4 3 2.56

Crexendo currently has a consensus price target of $9.08, suggesting a potential upside of 28.66%. Zillow Group has a consensus price target of $91.14, suggesting a potential upside of 22.88%. Given Crexendo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Crexendo is more favorable than Zillow Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crexendo 4.75% 11.33% 9.14% Zillow Group -1.29% -0.56% -0.48%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Crexendo and Zillow Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

9.5% of Crexendo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.0% of Zillow Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.2% of Crexendo shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.0% of Zillow Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Crexendo has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zillow Group has a beta of 2.1, meaning that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Crexendo and Zillow Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crexendo $66.35 million 3.27 $1.68 million $0.15 47.07 Zillow Group $2.24 billion 8.03 -$112.00 million ($0.14) -529.82

Crexendo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zillow Group. Zillow Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Crexendo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Crexendo beats Zillow Group on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. provides cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration, and managed IT services for businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications Services and Software Solutions. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services, as well as develops end user portals for account and license management, and billing and customer support. This segment is also involved in the sale and lease of cloud telecommunications equipment. In addition, it offers hardware, software, and unified communication solutions for businesses using IP or cloud technology over high-speed internet connection through various devices and user interfaces, such as desktop phones and/or mobile, and desktop applications under the Crexendo brand name. The Software Solutions segment provides a suite of unified communications, collaboration, video conferencing, and contact center solutions. This segment also offers SNAPsolution, an IP-based platform; SNAPaccel, a software-as-a-service based software; subscription maintenance and support services; and professional services, including consulting, technical support, resident engineer, design, and installation services. The company was formerly known as iMergent, Inc. and changed its name to Crexendo, Inc. in May 2011. Crexendo, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Tempe, Arizona.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc. operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services. In addition, the company's brand portfolio includes Zillow Premier Agent, Zillow Home Loans, Zillow Rentals, Trulia, StreetEasy, HotPads, and Out East; and a suite of marketing software and technology solutions for the real estate industry, including ShowingTime+, Spruce, and Follow Up Boss. Zillow Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

