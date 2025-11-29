Apu Apustaja Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.05 Million (APU)

Apu Apustaja (APU) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. One Apu Apustaja token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Apu Apustaja has traded up 43.7% against the dollar. Apu Apustaja has a market cap of $21.36 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Apu Apustaja was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $90,459.71 or 0.99835008 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Apu Apustaja

Apu Apustaja was first traded on March 10th, 2024. Apu Apustaja’s total supply is 337,891,761,152 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,890,000,000 tokens. Apu Apustaja’s official Twitter account is @apuscoin. Apu Apustaja’s official website is apu.io. The Reddit community for Apu Apustaja is https://reddit.com/r/apuapustaja.

Buying and Selling Apu Apustaja

According to CryptoCompare, “Apu Apustaja (APU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Apu Apustaja has a current supply of 337,891,761,151.52950862. The last known price of Apu Apustaja is 0.00006442 USD and is down -4.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 109 active market(s) with $1,081,808.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://apu.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apu Apustaja directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apu Apustaja should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apu Apustaja using one of the exchanges listed above.

