Swiss National Bank Has $9.73 Million Position in Pegasystems Inc. $PEGA

Swiss National Bank increased its position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) by 96.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $9,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEGA. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $715,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Pegasystems by 18.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Pegasystems by 87.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 173,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,069,000 after acquiring an additional 81,055 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in Pegasystems during the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Pegasystems in the first quarter worth $250,000. Institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEGA has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pegasystems from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. DA Davidson raised shares of Pegasystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pegasystems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Larry Weber sold 2,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $150,199.28. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,811.36. This trade represents a 19.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 11,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.18, for a total value of $711,463.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 127,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,948,220.68. This represents a 8.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 203,895 shares of company stock valued at $12,179,202 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Stock Performance

PEGA stock opened at $54.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.70. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.84 and a 52-week high of $68.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 1.09.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $381.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.95 million. Pegasystems had a return on equity of 43.49% and a net margin of 16.05%.Pegasystems’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.05%.

About Pegasystems

(Free Report)

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

Featured Articles

