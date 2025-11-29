Strategy Inc $MSTR Shares Acquired by Independent Family Office LLC

Independent Family Office LLC grew its stake in Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 310.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Strategy comprises 0.8% of Independent Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Independent Family Office LLC’s holdings in Strategy were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Strategy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,203,062,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Strategy by 19.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,168,437 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $472,317,000 after purchasing an additional 187,291 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Strategy by 5.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,066,971 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,302,000 after buying an additional 56,577 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Strategy by 17.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 749,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $302,890,000 after buying an additional 109,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Strategy by 181.8% in the second quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 708,040 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $286,211,000 after buying an additional 456,745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Strategy news, Director Jarrod M. Patten bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.88 per share, with a total value of $1,162,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 29,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,974.80. This represents a 69.22% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jane A. Dietze purchased 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $95.28 per share, for a total transaction of $104,808.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,728. This represents a 73.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 37,380 shares of company stock worth $3,632,719 and sold 53,177 shares worth $17,122,166. Insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Strategy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Strategy from $700.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Strategy in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Strategy from $563.00 to $586.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Strategy from $521.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $485.80.

Strategy Stock Up 1.4%

MSTR stock opened at $178.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $268.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $341.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 3.87. Strategy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $166.01 and a fifty-two week high of $457.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The software maker reported $8.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $8.52. Strategy had a net margin of 1,036.61% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $128.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.56) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Strategy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 80.000-80.000 EPS.

Strategy Company Profile

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

