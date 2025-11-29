Swiss National Bank Lowers Stock Position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. $COLB

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 401,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $9,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COLB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Columbia Banking System by 194.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Columbia Banking System during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 53.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

COLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler set a $33.00 price target on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Monday. Raymond James Financial raised Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.38.

Columbia Banking System Price Performance

Shares of COLB opened at $27.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.67. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a one year low of $19.61 and a one year high of $31.61.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $348.47 million during the quarter. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 17.98%. Analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Banking System Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%. This is a boost from Columbia Banking System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Columbia Banking System Profile

(Free Report)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.