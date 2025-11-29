Swiss National Bank Purchases 2,300 Shares of Wayfair Inc. $W

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 185,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $9,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in W. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 5.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 229.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 6.3% in the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE W opened at $111.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.57. Wayfair Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.41 and a 12-month high of $114.92. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.36 and a beta of 3.03.

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on W shares. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $102.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $70.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Wayfair from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Wayfair from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wayfair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.57.

In other news, CFO Kate Gulliver sold 9,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.20, for a total value of $982,346.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 175,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,935,793.40. This trade represents a 5.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.92, for a total transaction of $15,888,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 729,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,223,412.16. This represents a 17.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 955,959 shares of company stock worth $88,260,274. 21.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

