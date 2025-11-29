Swiss National Bank Reduces Stock Position in Construction Partners, Inc. $ROAD

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $9,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROAD. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 2,750.0% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in Construction Partners by 88.9% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Construction Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Construction Partners by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Construction Partners by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 94.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROAD has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Construction Partners in a report on Friday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Construction Partners in a research report on Monday. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Construction Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

Construction Partners Price Performance

Shares of Construction Partners stock opened at $108.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.78. Construction Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.79 and a twelve month high of $138.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.39, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.02.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $899.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.17 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 3.62%.The business’s revenue was up 67.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Construction Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.