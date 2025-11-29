PTC Inc. $PTC Shares Sold by Independent Family Office LLC

Independent Family Office LLC lowered its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 125,474 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. PTC comprises about 9.8% of Independent Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Independent Family Office LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $21,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,312,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,147,478,000 after buying an additional 3,048,311 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in PTC during the first quarter worth about $241,789,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PTC during the second quarter valued at approximately $155,673,000. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new position in PTC during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,629,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PTC by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,748,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,541,838,000 after purchasing an additional 416,791 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PTC alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PTC shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on PTC from $231.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 20th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of PTC from $227.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.92.

PTC Stock Up 1.3%

PTC opened at $175.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.45. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.38 and a 1-year high of $219.69. The stock has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of 41.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 21st. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. PTC had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 17.09%. As a group, research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC Profile

(Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.