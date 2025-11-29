Independent Family Office LLC Purchases Shares of 921 International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Independent Family Office LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 921 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,051,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,019,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,708 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,936,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,444,527,000 after purchasing an additional 400,131 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 8,636,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,147,608,000 after purchasing an additional 524,633 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,126,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,100,751,000 after purchasing an additional 234,318 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,011,122,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IBM. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $310.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $291.08.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM stock opened at $308.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $293.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.92. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52-week low of $214.50 and a 52-week high of $324.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 37.76% and a net margin of 12.09%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. International Business Machines has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be given a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 80.38%.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.