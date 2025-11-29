Neste OYJ (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Upgraded by UBS Group to Strong-Buy Rating

Neste OYJ (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

NTOIY has been the topic of several other reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Neste OYJ to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Neste OYJ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Neste OYJ to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS NTOIY opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average is $8.31. Neste OYJ has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $11.29.

Neste Oyj provides renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel in Finland, and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable solvents, and feedstock for bioplastics to wholesale markets.

