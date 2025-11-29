Willis Investment Counsel Has $19.98 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Willis Investment Counsel increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $19,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. University of Illinois Foundation purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $313.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $202.16 and a 12 month high of $322.25. The company has a market cap of $852.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $47.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.42 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 20.90%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

JPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. KGI Securities lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.38.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total transaction of $301,314.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 58,479 shares in the company, valued at $18,240,769.68. This trade represents a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,492,753.58. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

