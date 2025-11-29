Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,209,639 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 62,963 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises about 0.5% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $361,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 420,336 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,163,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,605 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 53.3% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 77,234 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,358,000 after acquiring an additional 26,840 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.9% during the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 4,389,728 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $304,451,000 after acquiring an additional 603,131 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 223.4% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 2,642 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO opened at $77.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $304.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.11 and a 52-week high of $80.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.64.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Argus boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Melius Research raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. William Blair upgraded shares of Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.14.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other news, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 163,896 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $12,760,942.56. Following the sale, the insider owned 281,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,887,068.88. The trade was a 36.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 281,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.35, for a total value of $22,083,731.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 820,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,316,496.45. The trade was a 25.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,024,627 shares of company stock valued at $79,621,482. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

