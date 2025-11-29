Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Makes New Investment in Everus Construction Group, Inc. $ECG

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Everus Construction Group, Inc. (NYSE:ECG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ECG. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Everus Construction Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,089,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Everus Construction Group by 58.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,278,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,405,000 after buying an additional 470,025 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Everus Construction Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,071,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,728,000 after buying an additional 77,396 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Everus Construction Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 442,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,397,000 after acquiring an additional 30,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nixon Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everus Construction Group by 60.3% during the first quarter. Nixon Capital LLC now owns 313,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,618,000 after acquiring an additional 117,825 shares during the period.

NYSE:ECG opened at $91.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.09. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.05. Everus Construction Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.38 and a 52-week high of $103.08.

Everus Construction Group ( NYSE:ECG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $986.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.60 million. Everus Construction Group had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 5.18%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Everus Construction Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Everus Construction Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ECG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Everus Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Everus Construction Group in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Everus Construction Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson set a $102.00 price objective on Everus Construction Group in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Everus Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.33.

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers.

