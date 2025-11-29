Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $435,000 Holdings in CorVel Corp. $CRVL

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH decreased its holdings in shares of CorVel Corp. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,132 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in CorVel were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CorVel by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 845,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,925,000 after purchasing an additional 42,861 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in CorVel by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 176,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in CorVel by 5.6% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 103,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,542,000 after buying an additional 5,430 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 720.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 102,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,533,000 after buying an additional 89,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of CorVel by 5.3% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 98,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,037,000 after buying an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CorVel in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CorVel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

CorVel Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ CRVL opened at $73.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.36. CorVel Corp. has a 12 month low of $70.47 and a 12 month high of $128.61.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $239.64 million for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 32.31% and a net margin of 10.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director R Judd Jessup sold 7,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.94, for a total value of $544,427.44. Following the transaction, the director owned 115,045 shares in the company, valued at $8,851,562.30. The trade was a 5.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark E. Bertels sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total transaction of $86,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,594 shares in the company, valued at $187,675.90. This trade represents a 31.63% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 13,497 shares of company stock valued at $1,056,162 over the last quarter. Insiders own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers’ compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. The company also offers network solutions services, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy, directed care, clearinghouse, independent medical examination, and inpatient medical bill review services, as well as Medicare solutions.

