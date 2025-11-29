10,665 Shares in Independent Bank Corporation $IBCP Acquired by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in Independent Bank by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 22,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 544,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,637,000 after purchasing an additional 18,463 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,611,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 13.6% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 20,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Independent Bank

In other news, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 1,400 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $45,696.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 62,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,376.96. The trade was a 2.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings cut Independent Bank from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Independent Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on IBCP

Independent Bank Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:IBCP opened at $32.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.24 and a 200-day moving average of $31.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $675.70 million, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.86. Independent Bank Corporation has a twelve month low of $26.75 and a twelve month high of $38.91.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $45.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.18 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 21.25%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corporation will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 4th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 4th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.90%.

About Independent Bank

(Free Report)

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities in Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:IBCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.