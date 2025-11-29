Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Takes Position in South Plains Financial, Inc. $SPFI

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning increased its holdings in South Plains Financial by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 9,589 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 5.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,552,000 after buying an additional 14,471 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 5.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 310,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,187,000 after buying an additional 17,434 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in South Plains Financial during the second quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in South Plains Financial by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPFI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Hovde Group lifted their price objective on shares of South Plains Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of South Plains Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of South Plains Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of South Plains Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of South Plains Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

South Plains Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPFI opened at $37.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $611.49 million, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.76 and its 200 day moving average is $37.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. South Plains Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.01 and a fifty-two week high of $42.38.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $54.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.07 million. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 13.16%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that South Plains Financial, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

South Plains Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, October 27th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other South Plains Financial news, Director Richard D. Campbell sold 44,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $1,786,007.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,544,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,123,203.49. This represents a 2.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 24.58% of the company’s stock.

About South Plains Financial

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

Further Reading

