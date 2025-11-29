Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $308,000 Stock Position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. $TDS

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH decreased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,665 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 14,961 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDS. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 53.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 1,342 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Telephone and Data Systems

In related news, CAO Anita J. Kroll sold 16,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $632,787.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,947.40. This trade represents a 94.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:TDS opened at $40.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -41.52 and a beta of 0.35. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.07 and a 52-week high of $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $308.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a positive return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 0.85%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.73) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Telephone and Data Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is -14.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TDS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Telephone and Data Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

Recommended Stories

