Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Sells 30,920 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. $STWD

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lessened its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 67.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,920 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 491,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,865,000 after buying an additional 30,140 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 34.8% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 5,487 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 12.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 533,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,701,000 after acquiring an additional 60,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 18.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 46,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 7,142 shares in the last quarter. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STWD stock opened at $18.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.59 and a 12-month high of $21.05.

Starwood Property Trust ( NYSE:STWD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.04). Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 20.58%.The firm had revenue of $247.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on STWD shares. Zacks Research cut Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.63.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

