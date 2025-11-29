Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $377,000 Holdings in Weis Markets, Inc. $WMK

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH trimmed its holdings in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Free Report) by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,053 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Weis Markets by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 14.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey grew its stake in Weis Markets by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Weis Markets by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 484,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,123,000 after acquiring an additional 11,135 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Robert G. Gleeson acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.51 per share, with a total value of $32,755.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,510. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Weis Markets Stock Performance

NYSE WMK opened at $64.97 on Friday. Weis Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.53 and a twelve month high of $90.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.61.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 2.23%.

Weis Markets Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. Weis Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 35.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Weis Markets in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weis Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Weis Markets Company Profile

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company’s retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

