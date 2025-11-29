Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Decreases Stock Holdings in Lemonade, Inc. $LMND

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH reduced its holdings in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lemonade in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 1,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Lemonade by 1,008.9% during the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lemonade alerts:

Lemonade Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of LMND stock opened at $78.40 on Friday. Lemonade, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.31 and a twelve month high of $83.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.80 and a beta of 2.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lemonade ( NYSE:LMND Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.21. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 31.86% and a negative net margin of 26.39%.The firm had revenue of $194.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.95) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. Lemonade has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LMND has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Lemonade to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Citizens Jmp raised their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Lemonade from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities set a $80.00 price objective on Lemonade in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lemonade from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LMND

Insider Activity at Lemonade

In other news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 3,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.25, for a total transaction of $278,203.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 79,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,835,754.25. This trade represents a 4.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Adina Eckstein sold 5,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $467,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 227,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,782,986. This trade represents a 2.56% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 71,716 shares of company stock valued at $5,194,624 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.