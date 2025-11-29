Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Lowers Stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. $DAR

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH reduced its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 38.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,936 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 609.8% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Darling Ingredients by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on DAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group set a $50.00 price target on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.11.

Darling Ingredients Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $36.61 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $42.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 54.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.30.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 1.84%.The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.