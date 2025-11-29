Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Purchases 3,640 Shares of National Bank Holdings Corporation $NBHC

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in National Bank were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Bank by 0.3% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 107,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in National Bank by 6.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in National Bank by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Bank by 158.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Bank by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Bank Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NBHC opened at $37.21 on Friday. National Bank Holdings Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $48.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

National Bank Increases Dividend

National Bank ( NYSE:NBHC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $102.07 million for the quarter. National Bank had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 9.56%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National Bank Holdings Corporation will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of ($0.30). The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on NBHC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on National Bank from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Zacks Research raised shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of National Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stephens raised shares of National Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Hovde Group raised National Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

